United States embassy prepares to resume visa services in Cuba

The United States embassy in Cuba is preparing to issue emigrant visas in a limited and gradual manner, the charge d’affaires Timothy Zúñiga-Brown reported on Thursday 3.

In a meeting with the press, the diplomat pointed out that the Consular Section in this capital will continue to provide essential services to US citizens and limited processing of emergency visas for non-immigrants.

According to various media reports, while working towards this goal, the US embassy in Guyana will continue to be the main place of processing for visa applicants for Cuban migrants.

The day before, users of the social network Twitter asked the United States government to resume consular work at its embassy in Havana, with messages impregnated with the hashtag #ConsularServicesInCuba.

The northern country closed its consular services in Havana, under the pretext of health incidents reported here in 2017 by US diplomats, for which science has found no cause and reports from the US State Department revealed government mismanagement.

That decision had an impact on the suspension of the family reunification program and the granting of visas, since Cubans are forced to go to third countries for all their procedures, which increases costs and without certainty of approval.

In addition, according to Cuban authorities, the cessation of legal channels and the strengthening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington stimulate irregular migration from the island, to the point of putting life at risk.