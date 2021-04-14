UNESCO recommends measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on museums

A report released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proposes to member states actions such as digitizing collections inventories to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on museums.

UNESCO text includes the results of a study on the situation of 104,000 museums in 87 countries in the scenario of the pandemic, which caused the closure of those installations an average of 155 days last year, a problem that occurred again in the first months of 2021.

According to the multilateral body, assistance decreased 70 percent, while income decreased between 40 and 60 percent, compared to 2019.

Prolonged closures affected the conservation of collections, security and relations with the public, it said in a statement, which summarizes the conclusions of the study carried out online.

In addition to digitization, UNESCO recommends support for education, training and research, as well as international cooperation.