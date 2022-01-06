UNESCO associated school starts restoration process in Cienfuegos

More than 400 students from the Fernando Perez Guadarrama elementary school, in the municipality of Cienfuegos, yearn to return to their classrooms.

Although in areas of this educational institution, associated with the United Nations Organization for Culture, Sciences and Education (UNESCO), the hubbub of the little ones in the first grade characterizes the days, another part of the large courtyard is filled with materials for construction and the loud sound of saws, shovels and hammer compasses.

The center is located in an old house with heritage values, which distinguishes the way to the Caonao neighborhood. “The state of the building was worrying, with balusters and balconies in poor condition, leaks, deterioration in roofs, windows.

Sometimes it was dangerous for the students”- explains Manuel Antonio Armas Bouza, the school’s principal, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive reparation process. Children from Lagunillas, La Josefa, Santa Rosa and other rural areas go to Fernando Perez Guadarrama.

This led to an increase in the enrollment of the center and the consequent overcrowding of its premises.

The situation led to the search for alternatives to comply with the protocols for coping with COVID-19 and the educational teaching process. However, another complex panorama worried parents, teachers and visitors.This is the case of Ana Gladys Martin Muñiz, director of the Computer Applications Company (Desoft) Cienfuegos, in charge of comprehensive care for circumscription 80, Caonao, where the institution is located.

As part of this program, “we undertook the task of making a diagnosis, a survey of the social and structural conditions of the houses and work centers. Among the larger objectives we identify the Fernando Perez Guadarrama elementary school”.

Martin Muñiz, says that «with the Government we achieved a very important support because a little more than a month ago the remodeling began and we are adding seven classrooms, the repair of the module and new bathrooms for females and males», it was a concern since there were two health services there for all students, «which affected the recreation of children during recess hours and the course of teaching» – added Armas Bouza.

The professor confesses her gratitude to the Desoft team, led by Ana Gladys. “They were the creators of the project that was presented to the constituency delegates and to the president of the Popular Council, as part of the transformations that would be undertaken.

We had the Governor’s visit and in this way the school’s investment was approved”- asserts who, for more than two decades, has directed it.The first stage of the restoration, which takes place in the second of the buildings, located in the western part of the plot, is progressing.

Once completed, the students will have a completely renovated building with new furniture. They will also enjoy the comfort of the bathrooms that are being built today, as well as the dining room, where there will be transformations.

After the month of January, when the initial work objects should be completed, another perspective is the restoration of the «house», which dates back to 1951. This will require the contribution of specialists from the Office of the Curator of the City of Cienfuegos who, with the guidance of its director, Iran Millan Cuetara, already show interest in accompanying the actions.

Teachers, parents and students express their happiness at the reconstruction of the center, this is what Alina Linares, a first grade educator, commented. Although most of the girls and boys receive their classes in other schools in Caonao, as long as the work is finished, there is trust and patience, because the sacrifice of these months will have its reward in an institution that is up to the condition that it defines.