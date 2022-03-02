UN launches 1.7bn aid appeal for Ukraine amid Russian operation

These funds will go to people in need in that country and to Ukrainian refugees from neighboring nations, according to a statement released by the UN Secretary-General Spokesman´s office.

According to UN, at least 12 million people in Ukraine will need relief and protection, while it projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighboring countries in the coming months.

These resources also seek to distribute cash to the most vulnerable, as well as food, water and support for the health and education systems, and assistance to build shelters and repair damaged houses.

The UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres said the international community must provide unequivocal support to people affected by the Ukraine conflict, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence and humanity.

As Mr. Guterres stressed, the most effective humanitarian relief is to silence the guns: now more than ever, we must intensify our efforts for peace, everywhere.

Mr. Guterres also expressed serious concern about the use of heavy weapons against Ukraine’s urban centers, while warning that repercussions of the Ukraine conflict are already being felt worldwide.