U.S. to deploy 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine crisis

President Joe Biden has formally approved the deployment of 3,000 US troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, the Pentagon announced Wednesday 2, in a move to bolster NATO nations in Eastern Europe with tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed along Ukraine´s border.

The deployments to eastern Europe, which were first reported by CNN, are a show of support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia´s military moves close to Ukraine and the threat of an invasion, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

According to the White House, the United States has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine, but US analysts think otherwise given the Joe Biden administration´s belligerent attitude regarding a crisis that does not concern the United States.

US president’s decision comes days after the Pentagon placed 8,500 troops in the US on heightened alert in case a NATO Response Force is called up and US forces are needed quickly.

According to local press media, it is estimated that Washington already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops deployed in Europe.

President Biden explained the military deployment in Europe would “protect NATO allies” from any Russian invasion.

Just one in six US voters supports sending troops to fight alleged Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Eastern European conflict should not be Joe Biden´s priority, who has enough domestic problems to solve to, such as internal political division, the pandemic and inflation, explained Adil Najam, Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University.