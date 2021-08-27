Tropical Storm Ida better organized  and  strengthening near Cuba

At 8:00 am the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located by reconnaissance aircraft and weather radar on Grand Cayman near latitude 20.3 North, longitude 81.7 West.

Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion

should continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands this morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today,

and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight

and Saturday.

The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts, and additional steady to rapid strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and to

be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure from reconnaissance aircraft data is 996 mb (29.41 inches).