At 8:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 76.1 West. Grace is

moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h).

A general westward to west -northwestward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move near or over Jamaica today.

Grace is forecast to move near the Cayman Islands tonight, and then approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Reports from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it

approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico late Wednesday and early Thursday

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).