Tropical Storm Grace moves near the Cayman Islands

At 8:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 80.9 West.

Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h).

A general westward to

west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near or the Cayman Islands later this morning.

Grace is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico early Thursday, and move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico early Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the eastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

Wind gusts to hurricane force have been reported on Grand Cayman.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane Hunter observations is 993 mb (29.32 inches).