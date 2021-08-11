 Tropical Storm Fred moves west-northwest approaching to Hispaniola

At 5:00 am the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 68.2 West.

Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and a general west-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later today, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern

Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

(With information from NOAA)