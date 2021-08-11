11 de agosto de 2021
Inglés | English

 Tropical Storm Fred moves west-northwest approaching to Hispaniola

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

At 5:00 am the center of Tropical Storm  Fred was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 68.2 West.

Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and a general west-northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue for the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later today, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern
Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Tropical Storm Fred forecast cone

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

(With information from NOAA)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba ratifies cooperation commitment with Caribbean States

Cuba reporta 57 nuevos casos de COVID-19, ningún fallecido y 99 altas médicas

Cuba reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 99 medical discharges 

Cuban president calls for responsibility and effort against COVID-19

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *