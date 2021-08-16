Tropical Depression Grace approaching to the southern coast of Hispaniola

At 8:00 am, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 70.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A west

to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several

days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola today and tonight, and then

between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.

Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

(With information from NOAA)