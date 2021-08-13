Tropical Depression Fred with heavy rains in eastern Cuba

Early Friday, the areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms accompanying the weather event recorded significant rainfall in some locations.

At 06:00 am, local time, Fred was estimated at 22.1 degrees North latitude and 76.8 degrees West longitude, a position that places it about 100 kilometers north-northwest of Puerto Padre, Las Tunas province, and 85 kilometers northeast of Nuevitas, in Camagüey province.

Fred is moving through the northern seas of Las Tunas province, approaching the northern coast of the central Cuban region.

Tropical Depression Fred continues with little change in intensity, has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and a minimum pressure of 1013 hectoPascal.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Fred will maintain a similar course and speed, to continue moving through the seas adjacent to the northern coast of Las Tunas province and later along the north coastal region of the central provinces.