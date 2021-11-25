TRANSTUR enterprise will link Havana’s airport to tourist hotels

In order to meet the demand for individual in and out airport transfer, the passenger transport enterprise TRANSTUR will set in motion a shuttle service between the Jose Marti International Airport and hotels and points of interest in Havana.

Inbound travelers will be able to make reservations for this shuttle bus through the rental sales offices, TRANSTUR’s virtual store, and Cuban travel agencies.

They can also make electronic payments in hard currency at the time of boarding the bus, which charges around five dollars for one-way tickets for 24 to 44 passengers and feature luggage racks, air conditioning, executive seats, audio/video system on board and safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

The new airport shuttle service will be an attractive choice supported by modern custom-made buses and sold at competitive prices.