Tomas Acea cemetery, in Cienfuegos, arrives to its 95 anniversary

The Cienfuegos City Curator’s Office designed an original program with various cultural actions on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of Tomas Acea, the only garden cemetery in Cuba, which is located a few kilometers from the urban center of the city.

In this patrimonial necropolis, funerary art and beauty are combined in an incomparable way, this architectural jewel is due to a project by Nicolas Acea de los Rios, one of the benefactors of Cienfuegos, who after the death of his young son because of tuberculosis, he donated to Cienfuegos from charitable works such as the San Lorenzo school, today secondary school September 5, the Nicolas Acea asylum for the elderly, where today the Pediatric Hospital of Cienfuegos is located and also a cemetery with part of the capital that he left when he died Mrs. Francisca Tostes Garcia, widow of the wealthy Cienfuegos man Nicolás Salvador Acea y de los Rios.

The cemetery is called Nicolás Acea, the name of one of the children of this distinguished family who died during his adolescence, but none of the Acea is buried in it, historians say that the initial idea was to build it for the poor, but they were built various monumental sculptures made with high quality Carrara marble, brought from Italy.

It was inaugurated on November 21, 1926, inspired by the most modern ideas of the moment, the enclave combines vaults, tombs and mausoleums with a harmonious landscape, crossed by access and circulation routes that are named after different varieties of the accompanying flora.

This cemetery was declared a National Monument on October 10, 1978, for its artistic, architectural, historical and environmental values ​​and being the only garden-type that exists in the country, in which, according to scholars of funerary art, the North American influence is noted.

In this construction typology, which recreates a garden and integrates the graves to the landscape, respecting the undulating topography of the area.

They also compare the main building with the Parthenon of Athens for its classical architecture, formed by a perimeter gallery supported by 64 Doric columns of neoclassical style, the project and execution of the work was in charge of the architect Pablo Donato Carbonell and the surveyor Luis Felipe Ross , which were inspired by the most modern ideas of the time on the construction of cemetery, which resulted in a beautiful cemetery-garden where the vaults, mausoleums and tombs are harmoniously integrated into the landscape.