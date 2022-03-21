Thousands of Cubans abroad contribute to legislative project

Thousands of Cubans working in embassies or missions abroad also gave their contributions to the draft Family Code Law as part of the people consultation on that document.

Gustavo Machin, director general of Political Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), reported on March 20, that so far 89% of the nearly 1,200 meetings planned for the debate on the Family Code have been held in Cuba’s missions in all continents.

In his Twitter account, the official detailed that in those meetings “19,971 interventions and 12,675 proposals have been made.”

The contributions of citizens in those consultations, which began in February and will conclude on April 30, will be submitted to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) for consideration in order to enrich the legislative text.

This document, which is already in its 24th version, will be submitted to a referendum for its final approval.

The Family Code is considered by Cuban authorities and national and foreign experts as an integrating and inclusive document, which reflects the reality and diversity of the current Cuban society and is in line with the most current international trends on Civil Law.