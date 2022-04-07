Theoretical seminar devoted to filmmaker Santiago Alvarez

With the presentation of Osain Alvarez and Rodrigo Vazquez’s documentary Los ojos de Santiago (Santiago’s eyes), the 3rd Meeting “El Mundo de Santiago Alvarez, Now” began on April 6 until 10, in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Teresita Herrera, general coordinator of the Santiago Alvarez In Memoriam International Documentary Film Festival, told ACN that the program for this seminar, which celebrates the late filmmaker’s artistic creativity and commitment to just causes, paves the way for the 20th edition of the Festival, to be held next year.

The Festival directors nominated the city of Santiago de Cuba as the capital of documentary filmmaking for its work in favor of the genre and its efforts for almost two decades to organize these events that encourage both the study and promotion of the main problems facing Cuba and the world and reflection on the role of documentaries today.

Lectures on the presence of the minorities in Santiago Alvarez’s work, theater-related research, the the presentation of the book Poemas de otro by film critic Frank Padron, and the screening of Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC) newsreels make up the program of this edition of the seminar.

This 3rd Meeting “El Mundo de Santiago Álvarez, Now” will allow to exchange experiences and ratify the documentary’s capacity to resist media manipulation in favor of a single neo-fascist way of thinking.