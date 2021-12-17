The wall of a building collapses in Havana causing the death of a passerby

At 9:10 p.m. on December 16, a side wall collapsed in one of the buildings of the Jesus Maria neighborhood, in the Old Havana municipality.

This wall was on the second level of a building on Angeles Street, Monte corner where, according to neighbors, two passers-by were trapped. Local and provincial authorities immediately moved to the scene along with firefighters and ambulances.

At the time of the note, one of the passers-by was taken to the nearest hospital. The firefighters and the personnel who came to support continue working to rescue the other bystander. Transportation in the area was diverted so that the authorities could help the capital’s population.