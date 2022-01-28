The night lit up in Cienfuegos’ sky to honor Jose Marti

Cienfuegos’ youth took part this Thursday 27, of the March of the Torches in homage to Jose Marti, on the 169th anniversary of his birth.

From the Villuendas park, the parade started that lit up the night with the torches carried by the younger generations.

The park that bears the name of the National Hero was the scene of the political-cultural act, in which allegorical songs and poems to honer the date.

Ulises Guilarte de Nascimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and general secretary of the Cuban Workers Central, shared this tribute with Cienfuegos.