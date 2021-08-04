4 de agosto de 2021
Subversive actions against Cuban government denounced in China

Cuban diplomats on Wednesday denounced in Shanghai, eastern China, the media campaign launched to disqualify the Caribbean nation’s Government and also the financing by the United States to the promoters of a social riot.

 

During a lecture with authorities, academics and journalists from that municipality, Cuban Consul General to Shanghai Nestor Torres pointed out that the crusade in media seeks to discredit the authorities for the management of the health situation, worsened by a rise of COVID-19.

Torres referred to Washington’s monetary support to opposition groups working to instigate disturbances such as those occurred on July 11.

But he stressed that amid this hostile environment, Cuba receives several expressions of solidarity and the international wave of condemnation of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the White House for more than 50 years is growing.

At that point, Torres expressed gratitude for the aid sent from China and the support by Shanghai authorities to promote an airlift with Havana.

He also commented about his Government’s actions to face the effects derived from the US blockade and at the same time move towards the development of a prosperous and sustainable socialism.

