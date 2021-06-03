Study reveals magnitude of waterspout occurred on Cienfuegos Bay

Analyzes sent from the National Radar Center of Camagüey, on the images of a waterspout that occurred this Tuesday 1st in the bay of Cienfuegos, confirm the indicative of severity of the meteorological phenomenon, which according to experts constitutes the first report of its kind in this territory.

Alvaro Perez Senra, a specialist at the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorology Center, told the Cuban News Agency that according to the data received, the waterspout was associated with a powerful storm cloud about 18 kilometers (km) high.

The derived cloud tail reached up to 400 meters high above the cove, very close to the Camilo Cienfuegos oil refinery.

Perez Senra added that the report prepared by the specialist Rafael Valdes Alberto, from Radares Camagüey, refers that the reflectivity of the cloud – the index of water content in the cloud – was very large, due to the altitude achieved by the phenomenon from where the whirlwind originates.

These waterspouts are more common at this time of year, with the rainy season, because they occur where there are severe local storms, and almost always affect land areas more than maritime areas, he said.

They are very dangerous, with very strong winds and feed on the water of the sea, and among the population it is said that the fish are sucked by that whirlpool and then thrown into the sea.

An amateur video provided by Perez Senra shows the powerful waterspout over the Cienfuegos bay.

The meteorologist assured that during the severe storm on Tuesday in Cienfuegos, which was accompanied by abundant electrical discharges, a 104 km / hour wind gust was reported in the southeast region of the city.

Cienfuegos residents recalled that on June 1, 33 years ago, a large part of the city was flooded after heavy downpours, and several people lost their lives in that storm.