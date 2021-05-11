Starts in Cienfuegos health intervention with Abdala vaccine candidate

From May 10, a health intervention with the vaccine candidate Abdala begins in Cienfuegos, as part of the control actions against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Dr. Mariela Garcia Velazquez, provincial deputy director of health, informed the press that the intervention with Abdala will include students and workers in the health sector, as they are the most exposed to the risk of contracting the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The territory will enable 32 vaccination points in the 20 polyclinics, hospitals and the University of Medical Sciences.

The intervention with the first dose of Abdala is expected to take ten days.

Children under 19 years old, pregnant women, infants, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and people with high levels of arterial hypertension will not be immunized.

In a subsequent intervention, other groups at risk populations will be included.