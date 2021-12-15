15 de diciembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Spain helps to fight COVID-19 in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

Spain has sent a medicine donation to Cuba as a contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medicine donation – 15,000 Enoxaparin Sodium and 90,000 Hydrocortisone vials, was managed by the International Federation of Red Cross Societies and the Cuban Red Cross through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.

According to the Cuban News Agency (CAN, in Spanish), the executive president of the Cuban Red Cross Dr. Luis Foyo Ceballos expressed his gratitude for the donation and insisted on the significance of drugs for treating ICU patients.

During the donation delivery ceremony, Javier Gonzalez Sanjuan, Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy in Cuba, claimed this medicine donation and others carried out by different Spanish entities and institutions, prove solidarity and permanent commitment to the present and future of the Cuban people ahead of big challenges and difficulties they have to face up.

The coronavirus-caused crisis has called for nations´ solidarity and in such a situation Spain´s support for the Cuban people could not be missed, he said.

También te puede gustar

Cuban cinema present at Havana Film Festival in New York

Cuban Foreign Minister praises world support against US blockade

Cuba works for a new, modern and inclusive Family Code

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *