Spain helps to fight COVID-19 in Cuba

According to the Cuban News Agency (CAN, in Spanish), the executive president of the Cuban Red Cross Dr. Luis Foyo Ceballos expressed his gratitude for the donation and insisted on the significance of drugs for treating ICU patients.

During the donation delivery ceremony, Javier Gonzalez Sanjuan, Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy in Cuba, claimed this medicine donation and others carried out by different Spanish entities and institutions, prove solidarity and permanent commitment to the present and future of the Cuban people ahead of big challenges and difficulties they have to face up.

The coronavirus-caused crisis has called for nations´ solidarity and in such a situation Spain´s support for the Cuban people could not be missed, he said.