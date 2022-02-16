Solidarity with Cuba caravans to take to Seattle streets in U.S

Caravans to demand the lifting of the United States blockade against Cuba will take to the streets of Seattle on February 27, as part of a movement that has become global to support Cuba.

“Help us spread that it is time to stop punishing the Cuban people for making a revolution. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to stop smothering the people of the island,” the call for the new rally stresses.

These initiatives, which will be staged in several US cities and the world, will urge the Joe Biden administration to lift this stifling policy against Cubans and build bridges of love between both countries.

Participants in the peaceful demonstrations in the largest city in the state of Washington will bear banners with allegorical messages and flags, its organizers said on social media.

This solidarity event is being coordinated by the Seattle-Cuba Friendship Committee along with the US Women and Cuba Collaboration, Bridges of Love, the ANSWER coalition, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Socialist Workers Party.

Executive Order 3447, signed on February 3, 1962, by then Democratic President John F. Kennedy formalized a blockade that had started long before.