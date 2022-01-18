Solidarity organizations reject US blockade impact on environmental policies in Cuba

Activists and solidarity organizations denounced on Monday 17, the impact of the hostile policy of the United States towards Cuba in the advancement of environmental strategies during a forum convened virtually.

The meeting, organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), brought together participants from 28 nations to analyze the conservation of the environment, the confrontation with the negative effects of climate change, as well as the legacy of historic Fidel Castro in that sense.

Under the title The challenge of saving life. Climate change and blockade of Cuba, the event also recognized the political will on the island for the preservation of the environment, according to ICAP’s blog Siempre con Cuba.

In this sense, the specialist of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment Daymi Alvarez rejected the impact of Washington’s siege on the development by Cuba of environmental policies such as the Life Task.

In the expert’s opinion, the blockade slows down the acquisition of supplies and materials for conservation projects.

For her part, the president of the Civil Society of Heritage, Community and Environment of the historic center of the capital, Marta Oneida Perez, denounced the obstacles to the arrival of donations to that organization.

This recently happened with several shipments of veterinary medicines, the specialist insisted.

The virtual forum also condemned the inclusion of Cuba on the United States government’s list of countries that sponsor terrorism, the internal subversive actions promoted and financed by Washington, and the media campaigns to attack internal order.