Showing solidarity with Cuba continues despite US campaign

Cuba currently receives the international solidarity despite the media campaign against the Revolution and the blockade tightened by the United States.

Among the most recent examples of support to the people of the island is the process of collecting health materials organized by the Catalan solidarity platform Defensem Cuba and coordinated by the Committee of Solidarity with Central America of Prat and the Associació Nou Barris de Barcelona, in Prat de Llobregat.

That third shipment of the campaign “Tons of Solidarity against the blockade against Cuba” in Spain includes a shipment valued at 80,000 Euros.

On the other hand, a shipment of supplies to the fight against COVID-19 recently arrived in the island sent by the Cuba Solidarity Campaign (CSC) in the United Kingdom.

It consists of more than 37,000 ampoules of Atracurium, a muscle relaxant injection for patients who receive mechanical ventilation.

This is the fifth shipment of medical supplies arriving in the Caribbean nation since April 2021 with funding from the CSC, to support efforts to fight the pandemic.

Cuba recently received a donation from the Government of Belarus, consisting of medicines, powdered milk and canned meat, which will support the fight against the pandemic and the coercive measures by the United States.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has repeatedly thanked the aid received from countries and solidarity organizations, amid the island’s development efforts and the tightening of the US blockade.

The most recent donations also came from Russia and Japan, as well as from the organizations Bridges of Love, Code Pink, and The People’s Forum, from the United States.