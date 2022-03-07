School year 2022 begins in the municipality of Cienfuegos 

On Monday, March 7, 2021-2222 school year began in Cienfuegos municipality and 100 educational centers of all educational levels opened their doors, except for the Rayitos del Sol nursery school, which is undergoing a restoring process.

Carlos Ernesto Prado Hernandez, Municipal Director of Education, explained that the territory is one of the most advanced in the country, since the beginning of the current school year period is synchronized with the vaccination scheme applied to children.

“The lessons will be taught based on the curricular adjustments and the tools provided in the third Improvement of the educational system, without reducing content, or affecting the fulfillment of the objectives of the different subjects, disciplines and levels,” said the official.

One of the achievements is 100 percent of the teaching coverage, mostly with professionals from the sector and reincorporated retirees, although the Basic Secondary and Pre-University educational levels still have teachers of Educando por Amor task, who are pre-graduate university students teaching Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.