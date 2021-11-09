Santiago de Cuba included in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

New places have joined UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN),several Latin American cities among them.

UCCN´s official page mentioned and recognized Santiago de Cuba (Cuba), Huancayo (Peru); Ibagué (Colombia) and Xalapa (Mexico) for their contribution to music.

Colombian city of Pasto, where Black and White Carnival takes place, and the Spanish city of Manises joined UNESCO´s list for their contributions “to crafts and popular arts,” UNESCO´s new website reported.

As of this Monday 8, 49 cities have joined UNESCO´s list for “their commitment to putting culture and creativity at the heart of development.”

🔴 NEW 🔴 Congratulations to the new 49 members of @UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network! From crafts and folk art to design to literature and much more! Discover the new cities placing culture & creativity at the ❤️ of their sustainable urban development: https://t.co/gPLvHSoHJW pic.twitter.com/0YninbcU4j — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) November 8, 2021

UNESCO’s UCCN is made up of 295 places from 90 countries, which are world-famous for their investment in culture and creativity in order to move forward to sustainable urban development.

In addition, UNESCO General-Director Audrey Azoulay called for strengthening cooperation with places promoted as creative cities.

“We have to develop a new urban model in each city, with its architects, planners, landscapers and citizens,” Ms. Azoulay stressed.