9 de noviembre de 2021
Santiago de Cuba included in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

por Redacción RCM

New places have joined UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN),several Latin American cities among them.

UCCN´s official page mentioned and recognized Santiago de Cuba (Cuba), Huancayo (Peru); Ibagué (Colombia) and Xalapa (Mexico) for their contribution to music.

Colombian city of Pasto, where Black and White Carnival takes place, and the Spanish city of Manises joined UNESCO´s list for their contributions “to crafts and popular arts,” UNESCO´s new website reported.

As of this Monday 8, 49 cities have joined UNESCO´s list for “their commitment to putting culture and creativity at the heart of development.”

 UNESCO’s UCCN is made up of 295 places from 90 countries, which are world-famous for their investment in culture and creativity in order to move forward to sustainable urban development.

In addition, UNESCO General-Director Audrey Azoulay called for strengthening cooperation with places promoted as creative cities.

“We have to develop a new urban model in each city, with its architects, planners, landscapers and citizens,” Ms. Azoulay stressed.

