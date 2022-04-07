San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 under way

The first edition of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022, to be held in Havana until April 10, opened at Hotel Nacional de Cuba with some of the best exponents of Cuban music, who performed in a gala emceed by renowned Cuban actors Ray Cruz and Yasbell Rodriguez.

Tatiana Viera Hernández, coordinator of Objectives and Programs of the Provincial Government of Havana, thanked the Ministry of Culture, Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones Musicales (EGREM), and the Cuban Institute of Music for organizing an event of such international relevance to Havana, baptized Creative City of Music since 2019.

“For these five days, we will have a business and food fairs, a fashion show, concerts and contests, for the benefit of relations between Cuba and Italy, a country very much present in Cuban culture and traditions,” she said.

Providing the entertainment for the evening were the National Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet, Alejandro Falcon and Spanish singer Pilar Boyero, Septeto Habanero, and the outstanding jazzman Gaston Joya with his band Elegbara Robots, whereas earlier the audience enjoyed the premiere of a documentary film about the Cuban band Moncada’s performance at the Festival Di Sanremo in Italy.

The San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 is primarily intended to promote the historical and cultural ties that unite Italy and Cuba.