Russian Foreign Ministry rejects US policy towards Cuba

💬#Zajárova: Tomamos nota de la decisión de #EEUU de mantener a #Cuba🇨🇺 en la lista de países que no cooperan plenamente en la lucha contra el terrorismo.
❗️ Rechazamos rotundamente cualesquiera medidas restrictivas unilaterales contra #LaHabana pic.twitter.com/B7ndHOPgT9
— Cancillería Rusia 🇷🇺 (@mae_rusia) June 10, 2021
The diplomat reaffirmed Russia’s ‘categorical’ condemnation to any expression of sanctions that violate the United Nations Charter and international regulations.
On June 2, the Council of the Russian Federation (Senate) approved a statement condemning the United States blockade against the Caribbean nation and made a call for international solidarity in favor of Cuba.
The document demanded to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed by Washington against Cuba for 60 years, Parliament’s official website informed.
The Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the fact that 28 resolutions of the UN General Assembly about the necessity to put an end to the blockade of the United States against Cuba were adopted by the overwhelming majority of UN State members.
In the last few days, the State Duma (Lower House) submitted a draft declaration requesting the UN General Assembly and the parliaments of its country members to speak out against the US blockade.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)