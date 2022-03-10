Russia shows concern by Western countries statements on nuclear war

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that his country is concerned about the frequent statements by Western countries representatives on the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

He said that it is “alarming” when the West “continues going back and back” to making references to the use of nuclear weapons and the possibility of the beginning of a third world war. “But we never talk about it”, he stressed.

According to Lavrov, in the context of Ukrainian recent years events, intensified in recent months and weeks, only Western representatives, mainly NATO members, talk about this topic.

At the meeting, Russian diplomacy head proposed to hold trilateral consultations with the participation of experts from the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA), Moscow and Kiev, TASS news agency reported.

He also drew attention to the threat that weapons provided to Ukraine by teh West could spread later throughout Europe.

Western countries that are providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, including thousands of man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, are acting dangerously, he declared.

Russian Foreign Minister noted that his country demands an explanation on the US biological activities in Ukraine.