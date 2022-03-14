Russia has destroyed more than 3,700 military targets in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces has destroyed until Monday more than 3,700 military targets in Ukraine, thus fulfilling one of the priorities of the special operation launched by the Kremlin on February 24.

hat day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when announcing the beginning of hostilities, he stated that the objective is to protect the population of Donbass from Kiev’s abuses and genocide during the last eight years, in addition to demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.

Until late Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 100 fighter jets, 139 drones, 1,234 tanks and other armored vehicles, 122 multiple rocket launchers, 452 field artillery pieces and mortars and 1,013 special military vehicles had been eliminated.

According to Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the offensive have advanced nine kilometers in which the Russian troops established full control over the settlements of Pavlovka, Nikolskoye, Blagodatnoye, Vodyanovka and Vladimirovka.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) requested help to repel the increase in aggression from Kiev.

Earlier, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both territories and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the heads of the DPR and LPR, including establishing diplomatic relations and providing military aid.