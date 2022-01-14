14 de enero de 2022
Agradece canciller cubano muestras de solidaridad de connacionales residentes en el exterior
Inglés | English

Russia donates supplies to Cuba to face COVID- 19

por Prensa Latina

 Russia sent to Cuba a new donation that consists of 24 tons of sanitary materials to face the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Emabssy of Russia in Havana.

On its Twitter account, the embassy added that these supplies include multi-purpose medical protection suits and syringes.

During the present year, the authorities of Moscow have sent to the Caribbean island various donations to help facing COVID-19, in view of the economic difficulties that Cuba is facing to acquire all kinds of supplies due to the aggravation of the blockade imposed by the United States even during the pandemic.

Those donations correspond mainly to food, medicines and supplies for the public health sector, such as disposable face masks, pulmonary ventilators, oxygen concentrators, syringes and medicines.

También te puede gustar

Aplica Cuba nuevas medidas para control sanitario internacional

Cuba prepares gradual reopening of borders in November

The Lancet science journal publishes results of Cuba’s Soberana Plus vaccine

UK isolated from the rest of the world due to a new coronavirus variant

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *