Russia and Cuba assess ways to promote tourism cooperation

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Riabkov and Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia discussed in Moscow ways to promote cooperation in that industry, it was reported on Friday 19.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a climate of friendship and respect inherent to the Russian-Cuban dialogue prevailed during the meeting and issues to further strengthen tourism ties in accordance with the spirit of strategic partnership and relations between allies were discussed.

The government representatives reaffirmed their ‘consistent’ position regarding the fight for the immediate lifting of the US blockade to Cuba, warned the note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the meeting held on Thursday.

Riadkov and Garcia exchanged opinions about some current issues on the international and regional agenda and expressed their nations’ interest in joining forces in the fight against COVID-19.

In Russia, the Cuban minister participated in the 2021 edition of the MITT Moscow International Tourism Fair, which concluded on Thursday, along with a delegation from his country made up of representatives of hotel chains, tour operators and travel agents.

Around 30,000 Russian vacationists arrived in the tourist resort Cayo Coco, in central-northern Cuba, since early November, when trips from Russia were resumed, after the closure of Cuban airports for months due to COVID-19, Juan Carlos Escalona, Tourism adviser at the Cuban Embassy in this country, informed.