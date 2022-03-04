Russia considers that progress was made at talks with Ukraine

The adviser to the Russian president, Vladimir Medinski, who is heading his country’s delegation at the negotiations with Ukraine, said on Thursday 3 that the agreements reached on the second round of talks between a delegation from Russia and Ukraine in Belarus have ended, the head of Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky told Russian media, and the two sides have agreed on humanitarian corridors for civilians.
“We have thoroughly discussed three points – military, international and humanitarian, and the third one is an issue of a future political regulation of the conflict. Both positions are clear and written down. We managed to agree on some of them, but the key thing that we have reached an agreement on today was a matter of rescuing civilians who found themselves in a military clash zone. Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries agreed on providing humanitarian corridors for civilians and on a possible temporary ceasefire in areas where evacuation is happening,” Medinsky told media.
The talks lasted for two-and-a-half hours.
