Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, expressed that his country cannot accept the US establishing laboratories in Ukraine with the intention of developing biological weapons components.

Speaking to the press after a meeting with members of the United Russia party, he said that the US military and biological programs that have been carried out in Ukraine are a matter of deep concern and constitute violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons.

He noted that Moscow does not understand why Washington unreasonably delays the process of destroying its chemical weapons and has not yet disposed of them, despite having all the technological, financial and any other resources to do so.

“The United States, unlike Russia, has not yet destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles. It was said that in Europe there are no such weapons, but in the United States they remain, and the pace of their destruction is extremely low,” he said.

Evidence found in US-funded Ukrainian military biolabs recently confirmed the veracity of the Kremlin’s allegations about the danger posed to Russia by the militarization of Kiev.