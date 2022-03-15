Russia bans exports of sugar and cereals

Russia has temporarily banned exports of cereals to the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and sugar to third countries, the Government reported on Tuesday 15.

According to the decrees signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, restrictions on cereals (wheat, meslin, rye, barley and corn) will be in force until June 30 and on sugar until August 31, 2022.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that Russia’s grain supply exceeds 150 percent, TASS news agency reported.

The EAEU countries have already made the required volumes of purchases for the current season on a duty-free regime, the Ministry of Economic Development announced.

Moscow approved a set of economic and financial measures to cope with more than 2,800 foreign punitive measures implemented against the country since mid-February, especially after the start of the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the European Union countries have imposed new sanctions on Russia, targeting key sectors such as trade, finance, energy, exports, aviation and space.