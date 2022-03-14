Russia and Ukraine to hold online negotiations on Monday 14

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that the fourth round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to put an end to the conflict between the two countries will be held via video link on Monday.

On Sunday, Peskov denied media reports, citing sources from Kiev, about holding consultations this Sunday.

Until this Monday, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held three meetings, all in Belarus, since the start of the Russian military operation on the Ukrainian territory on February 24.

The third round of those negotiations failed to yield the expected results conducive to the settlement of the political and military conflict between the two countries, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak said at the time.

For his part, Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide, indicated that Moscow had hoped to sign at least one protocol at Monday’s talks, but he said that nothing was signed.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) requested help to repel the increase in aggression from Kiev.

Earlier, Moscow recognized the independence and sovereignty of both territories and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the heads of the DPR and LPR, including establishing diplomatic relations and providing military aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech to announce the start of the operation, stated that the objective is to protect the population of the Donbass region from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years, in addition to demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine.