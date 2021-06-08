Role of Cuban women in society discussed in Ukraine

The Cuban ambassador to Ukraine, Natacha Diaz, highlighted the role of Cuban women in the development of society during the Fourth International Forum on Women in Business 2021, according to diplomatic sources.

At the event, experts, representatives of local authorities, as well as ambassadors from Serbia, Argentina, Montenegro, South Africa, among others, discussed the opportunities and challenges of female leadership at the global level.

The Cuban diplomat spoke at the panel dedicated to women in diplomacy and international politics.

Diaz explained that Cuban women occupy 77.8 percent of the positions of prosecutors, over 71 percent of the positions of professional judges, and constitute 53.5 percent of employees in the Science, Innovation and Technology system. She also highlighted the participation of Cuban women in key sectors of the country’s political and socioeconomic life such as health (69.8 percent) and education (70.5).

Diaz stressed the female presence in public and management positions, representing 53.2 percent of the deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) and 51.5 percent of the leaders of the State and Government.

She added that in the field of diplomacy, women represent Cuba in no less than 47 countries and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs more than 50 percent of officials are women, where one of them holds the position of vice minister.