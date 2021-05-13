The Center for Clinical Engineering and Electromedicine (CICEM), in the province of Cienfuegos, made relevant contributions, from 2020 to date, with more than 10 million pesos saved in the recovery and innovation of equipment and furniture, despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States government against Cuba.

Carlos Dorticos Morales, director of the CICEM in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that in 2020 they recovered more than 12 thousand clinical furniture and this year they have a plan to restore another 16 thousand.

He added that one of the greatest effects is in the maintenance of medical equipment, because of a budget of 15.8 million pesos, they received less than 50 thousand for the acquisition of spare parts, hence the efforts of the innovators to respond to health needs in Cienfuegos.

Luis Chaviano Rodriguez, who works at the Center for Clinical Engineering and Electromedicine, reported that they work in order to recover the guide support technology, mainly in lung ventilators, anesthesia machines, incubators and in intensive therapy.

The institution’s electromedical equipment specialist also explained that it is difficult to access machines, spare parts and new technologies, which causes serious effects because technical documentation has high prices and is difficult for the country to access.

For this reason, they develop the theoretical and practical knowledge to find solutions and begin an independent work of creation with Cuban technology, Chaviano Rodriguez added.

An example of the creativity of the CICEM innovators is the development of a new technology for eight pulmonary ventilators that were obsolete and once activated improve the procedures of the medical personnel for the follow-up of the patient.

With the genius of the collective, they also developed new techniques for tomography equipment, X-rays and artificial kidneys, devices in constant maintenance to guarantee the life of the patients.

In this way, they save the country millions of dollars, since acquiring these devices abroad would add up to more than five thousand dollars each, said Chaviano Rodriguez.

Another achievement lies in the repair of fetal monitors, by Yurislay Sanchez Alcaina, a graduate in electromedicine, who to date restored seven of these devices for various provinces, essential for the Maternal and Child Care Program, since it provides information to doctors on the unborn during the birthing process.

On the other hand, Tania Morales Rodriguez, a graduate in Technical Orthopedics, said that due to the scarcity of raw materials they are looking for alternatives to make their productions, such is the case of elastic bands, which are replaced by laces; and corsets, supplied by metallic material without causing harm to people.

The CICEM of Cienfuegos, with 177 workers, was founded in July 1979, along with 16 other similar centers throughout the country, at the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

(Translated with information from ACN)