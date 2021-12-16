16 de diciembre de 2021
Reciclaje, arte y naturaleza en proyecto cienfueguero a la Bienal de La Habana
Inglés | English

Recycling, art and nature combined in Cienfuegos project exhibited at Havana Biennial 

por Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Fragmentos de Ciudad is the name of the artistic project belonging to the Mar Adentro group, where creators and architects in Cienfuegos, inserted in the fourteenth Havana Biennial, will combine recycling, art and nature in the Bioclimatic Space planned to be located in the maritime zone of La Mar street and the Muelle Real in Cienfuegos city Historic Center .

Adrián Rumbaut, visual artist and promoter of the initiative, commented to RCM that Fragmentos de Ciudad, will constitute a transformative work in a disadvantaged and urban disadvantaged area of ​​the bicentennial heritage city, where they will build a façade that will become a sample of all the creative capacity developed by the local arts group.

According to Rumbaut, recycling will be visible in the work called Bioclimatic Space for Art, with the fusion of manifestations, and various benefits that include as a project, a park, the viewpoint, a leisure area, and in the future they will have the Estudio Mar Adentro and a bar-cafeteria.

The first works foresee its location in the maritime environment of Cienfuegos, for the month of March of next year.

