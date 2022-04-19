Raul and Diaz-Canel pay tribute to Bay of Pigs martyrs

With floral wreaths from Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, a tribute was paid this April 19, to the martyrs martyrs of Bay of Pigs.

Offerings on behalf of the Council of State, the Council of Ministers and the Cuban people were also placed at the monument with the names of the fallen revolutionaries during the battle in April 1961 that ended in defeat for the invading mercenaries.

On the 61st anniversary of the gesture, young people, workers, veteran combatants and other representatives of the people, ratified their motivation to defend their land as that historic April, in a ceremony presided by Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, provincial governor.

Major General Andres Laureano Gonzalez Brito, chief of the Central Army, participated in the ceremony held in front of the Playa Giron museum, and young members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) fired 21 salvos in honor of the heroes and martyrs.

Nemesia Rodriguez, the girl who survived the mercenary invasion financed by the United States, attended the ceremony in which a group of locals recognized for their merits received today the membership card of the Party and the Young Communist League.