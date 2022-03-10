Provincial journalism awards conferred in the province of Cienfuegos

For several weeks, different professional activities have been carried out in the province of Cienfuegos, to celebrate Cuban Press Day, which will end in the Provincial Act for March 14, a moment in which journalists are recognized for their outstanding work during 2021.

A jury made up of prominent journalists Ramon Lobaina Consuegra, Francisco Ruiz Carreño, Tay Toscano Jerez, Danae Aguila Gutierrez and Ramon Barreras Ferran met in Cienfuegos city to review the proposals issued by the different media outlets, and thus determine the winners of the year.

The Jury considered granting the «Antonio Hurtado del Valle» Provincial Prize for the work of life, to Radio Ciudad del Mar journalist and reporter Marcia Silva Llano.

According to the Jury, Silva Llano is a journalist who has 39 years of work experience. She began in l983 at the Escambray newspaper, from Sancti Spíritus, until l985, when she moved to Radio Ciudad del Mar where she works as a journalist and stands out for her work quality and discipline.

During her work life she has obtained numerous awards and recognitions, among them, in radio festivals at the provincial and national levels; the contests Primero de Mayo and Veintiséis de Julio and in Provincial and Regional Encounters “Genero y Comunicacion” and “Vilma entre nosotros”.

Likewise, the Jury decided to award the Juan David Provincial Prize for the work of the year in print media to Magalys Chaviano Alvarez. During the year 2021, a period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the journalist Magalys Chaviano Álvarez, journalist for 5 de Septiembre Newspaper, stood out in the coverage of the topic of health, with daily statistical information on the web page, and weekly on the newspaper print publication; as well as in the treatment of all journalistic genres related to the subject.

The Jury highlighted that the journalist received public recognition from readers, health workers and managers, for the seriousness of her work, commitment and repercussion of her work, which give prestige to this media outlet.

The Jury considered that Roberto Alfonso Lara should be recognized with a Mention for the treatment of fundamentally economic issues with an impact on the territory and the country. He has carried out outstanding work during the time to be evaluated, which is evidenced by the reach of his works published in 5 de Septiembre newspaper and in other publications, such as Montañés and Cienfuegos en la historia.

The quality of his work has been recognized nationwide to the point of reaching the Economic Journalism Awards in print and digital media.

The Jury decided to recognize Gretta Espinosa Clemente with the Juan David Provincial Award for the work of the year in Radio Journalism.

The young journalist from Radio Ciudad del Mar maintained a high productivity in the informative spaces, regularly addressed economic issues and carried out research on current controversial issues that affect the population, offered permanent follow-up to the Planning Task, to the measures implemented to boost the agricultural sector and the process of improving domestic trade, among other issues, through a diversity of journalistic genres, and in the Economic Magazine radio program, which she hosts and directs.

For the Juan David Provincial Award for the work of the year on Television, the Jury opted for the journalist and director Boris Luis Garcia Cuartero. During the year 2021 he carried out journalistic works of high social impact related to Public Health.

Since mid-2021, he became part of the Perlavision web team, in which he has worked to increase the presence of the channel and the province’s news events on social networks. He obtained a Special Recognition in the National Contest of Economic Journalism for his program En Linea, among other awards.

The Jury decided to award the Juan David Provincial Award for the work of the year in the category of Graphic Journalism to the photo-journalist Juan Carlos Dorado, photographer of 5 de September newspaper.