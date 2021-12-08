President of Ukrainian parliamentary group expresses gratitude for Cuba’s solidarity

According to the report, Voronko, who began a visit to the island on Tuesday, exchanged with doctors, specialists and beneficiaries of the Cuban program for children affected by the Chernobyl accident (1986).

He also held this morning a meeting with the president of the Cuban Friendship, the Hero of the Republic Fernando Gonzalez.

Antonio Guerrero Rodriguez, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, was also present during the exchange.

The Ukraine-Cuba parliamentary friendship group, created in 2019, has as members 50 MPs of the Parliament of that European nation.

Since its creation, it has been chaired by Oleg Evgenievich Voronko, who is a member of the faction of the political party «The Servant of the People».