President of Russia’s State Duma to visit Cuba and Nicaragua

The president of the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament) of Russia, Viacheslav Volodin, will make official visits to Cuba and Nicaragua on February 23rd and 24th.

The politician will hold talks with leaders of Havana and Managua on cooperation between the countries, as well as the development of interparliamentary dialogue, affected in recent years by the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 24th, Volodin will speak before the Nicaraguan National Assembly, the State Duma reported.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov also traveled to these countries and to Venezuela with the aim of continuing intergovernmental exchanges on trade and economic cooperation, discussing ways to optimize bilateral trade and promoting economic cooperation between the countries involved. His visit began on Wednesday in Caracas, will continue this Thursday in Managua and will end on Friday, in Havana, his office in Moscow reported.

On behalf of the Russian Government, Borisov heads the intergovernmental commissions for commercial, economic and technical cooperation with Venezuela and Cuba, which have been meeting dynamically every year, even despite the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The Russian delegation will include representatives of ministries and departments in charge of various areas of commercial, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with these countries.

In particular, they include officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture, among others.

On January 26th, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the fact that President Vladimir Putin agreed to expand strategic cooperation in all areas of economic, cultural, educational development and in the technical-military sphere during exchanges with the heads of state of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.