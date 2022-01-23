President of Cuba analyzes the work of Communist Party in Cienfuegos

Diaz-Canel presided over the meeting of the Party in the city of Cienfuegos, during which the militancy debated the priorities of the PCC’s work.

According to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency, the analysis included the economy, the internal life and the functioning of the PCC, its link with mass organizations and cadre politics.

The meetings give continuity to the process of analyzing the organization’s work throughout the country and its vanguard role.