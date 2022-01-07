President of China Xi Jinpin exalts ties with Cuba

The President of China Xi Jinping highlighted the deepening of relations with Cuba after congratulating the Communist Party, the government and the people of Cuba on occasion of the 63th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, diplomatic sources reported.

According to Cuba’s embassy in China, Xi Jinping sent a message to his counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel and referred to the steps taken in 2021 to consolidate friendly ties between the two nations.

He recognized the successes achieved in the construction of prosperous and sustainable socialism, thanks to the unity and perseverance of Cubans.

The President’s message ended with votes in favor of Cuba’s prosperity, as well as for the happiness and well-being of the Cuban people.

The letter sent by Xi Jinping was yet another of a number of congratulations to the Cuba by several international leaders.