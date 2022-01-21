President heads all-round visit of the Auxiliary Secretariat of the Central Committee to central Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel began on Jan 20, a comprehensive visit by the Auxiliary Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party to the province of Sancti Spiritus.

The Cuban leader wrote on his Twitter account that this is the first visit after the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) to review how much has been done in that region since then.

La visita a #SanctiSpiritus nos ha permitido dialogar en los barrios, conversar con productores, intercambiar con jóvenes universitarios. Espacios todos donde #CubaVive y resiste de manera creativa. Tenemos un gran pueblo y estoy convencido de que saldremos adelante. pic.twitter.com/7XfEqnladQ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 21, 2022

The visitors will take a close look at the work of the Party’s grassroots structures and the preparation of its members and of the workers in general to improve service quality and boost their fighting spirit, as well as at the province’s socio-economic situation.

They will also evaluate the steps leading up to the popular consultation of the Family Code and visit more than a hundred production and service centers and around 25 communities.