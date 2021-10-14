14 de octubre de 2021
President Diaz-Canel wishes success to Cuba’s first MSMEs

Prensa Latina
 The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, wished much success to the Dofleini Software team, a project that became the first medium-sized company officially established in Cuba.

The president tweeted urging to build ‘the best country we deserve’ among all.

During the Constitutive Act, the Minister of Justice, Oscar Silveira offered legal advice to the members of this IT project created in 2016.

‘We are trying to encourage our entities to create environments of clarity, that people know what is established and comply with it.

For that you need lawyers, and you yourselves, intelligent young people, interact with the legal norms,’ said the Minister.

Cuba announced at the end of last month the approval of the first 35 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as new economic actors.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Planning, of those authorized, 32 are private and three are state-owned.

According to official sources, the creation of MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives is part of the process aimed at putting all the forms of management that make up the Cuban economy in their proper place, in order to unleash their potential and contribute to the socioeconomic development of Cuba’s economy.

