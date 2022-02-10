The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, received on Wednesday 9 , at the Palace of the Revolution, the president of the Communist Party of Spain, Jose Luis Centella Gomez, with whom he held a fraternal and friendly dialogue.

Recibí en Palacio al presidente del Partido Comunista de España, José Luis Centella Gómez, a quien agradecí por su solidaridad y permanente denuncia al #Bloqueo de Estados Unidos contra #Cuba. Fue un diálogo franco y ameno, entre compañeros, junto a Manu Pineda y Gloria Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/4EIVU6r46T — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 10, 2022

At the meeting, both leaders addressed issues related to regional and international events. The Cuban president thanked the Spanish communist leader for his permanent support in confronting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against our people, intensified in times of pandemic.

For his part, the President of the Communist Party of Spain thanked the warm welcome received during this new visit to Cuba and reiterated the solidarity of his Party in the fight against the blockade and the media campaigns against the Island.

During his stay in Cuba, Centella Gomez was received by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, and carried out an extensive program that included meetings with political and government authorities and visits to places of historical and social interest.

The meeting was also attended by Manuel Pineda, Secretary of International Relations of the Spanish Communist Party, and Gloria Aguilar Reina, president of the Patrice Lumumba International Solidarity Association.

On the Cuban side, members of the Political Bureau Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization, and Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Angel Arzuaga Reyes, Deputy Head of the Department of International Relations of the PCC Central Committee, were present.