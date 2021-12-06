President Diaz-Canel highlights decline of COVID-19 in Cuba

He warned that after a year, the number of daily cases has dropped below 100 and pointed out that “almost a month after the opening of the borders, the epidemic is under control”.

Luego de un año, este domingo bajamos de 100 casos diarios: 88 para ser exactos. A casi un mes de la apertura de fronteras se mantiene bajo control la epidemia. Nuestras vacunas siguen siendo la mejor protección. Ya el 83% de la población cubana tiene sus tres dosis. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/IEyXTExl6P — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 6, 2021

In this regard, the President has insisted that the return to normal, including the resumption of the arrival of international tourists, is of utmost importance to reactivate the country’s economy, deeply affected by the effects of COVID-19, which added to the fierce blockade of the United States for more than 60 years.

However, he has also insisted that all precautions must be taken in the sanitary order to make the country’s recovery possible as quickly as possible.

Diaz-Canel recalled in his tweet that “Our vaccines are still the best protection. Already 83 percent of the Cuban population has its three doses”.

Cuba is the only nation in Latin America that managed to develop and manufacture its own vaccines to face the pandemic caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, reason why it currently appears among the countries with a higher percentage of people immunized against COVID-19.