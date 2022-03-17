17 de marzo de 2022
President Diaz-Canel heads Cuban Communist Party assambly in Villa Clara

The first secretary of Cuban Communist Party (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, will lead this Thursday 17, a provincial meeting intended to measure 2021’s work results in the province of Villa Clara.Through his Twitter account, the president of the country announced that he is traveling to that region of the island to intervene in the meeting. «I am on my way to the city of Marta Abreu and Che to participate in the Balance Assembly of the @PartidoPCC, where we will be evaluating the work of the organization in the province. It is always very pleasant to return to #VillaClara,» he wrote on the social network.

 The process, which follows up on what was proposed at the VIII Congress of the PCC, provides for an analysis of the economic activity, the ideological battle and the challenges in the internal functioning of the party in those territories.

Stocktaking meetings at the provincial level will take place throughout the country during the months of March and April.

These types of exchanges come after the municipal and district meetings of that organization, which between November of last year and the beginning of March checked the incorporation of young people into the Party’s ranks and the exchange mechanisms with society.

